Weekend calendar: New Year’s Eve parties, concerts, movie openings



Events: The Nutcracker, December 29 at the Bucharest Opera House. More here. New Year Concert by the Bucharest Symphony Orchestra, December 30 at Sala Palatului. More details here. A Night in Venice, A Night in Vienna, December 29 at the Bucharest Operetta. More details and tickets here. New (...) Weekend calendar: New Year’s Eve parties, concerts, movie openings.Events: The Nutcracker, December 29 at the Bucharest Opera House. More here. New Year Concert by the Bucharest Symphony Orchestra, December 30 at Sala Palatului. More details here. A Night in Venice, A Night in Vienna, December 29 at the Bucharest Operetta. More details and tickets here. New (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]