Romania travel: Places to visit in 2019



It’s the time of the end-of-the-year lists, and the one with the travel plans is one of the most fun to draft. Below we have selected a few suggestions of cities and regions from across the country to consider for the year ahead. With a well-preserved, beautiful old town, Sibiu often pops up in (...) Romania travel: Places to visit in 2019.It’s the time of the end-of-the-year lists, and the one with the travel plans is one of the most fun to draft. Below we have selected a few suggestions of cities and regions from across the country to consider for the year ahead. With a well-preserved, beautiful old town, Sibiu often pops up in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]