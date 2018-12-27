Romanian tourists spend EUR 18 mln on X-mas break in local destinations



Over 139,000 Romanian tourists spend some EUR 18 million over the Christmas break in local holiday destinations, according to an analysis of the Romanian Tourism Employersâ€™ Federation (FPTR). The sum covers the accommodation, food and entertainment expenses.