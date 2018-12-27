Over 25,000 employees engaged in actions to keep public safety and order on New Year’s mini-vacation



Over 25,000 employees of the Interior Ministry (MAI), out of whom 16,000 public order personnel and 1,400 traffic policemen are engaged in actions for maintaining public order and safety on New Year's mini-vacation, Spokesperson of the MAI, chief commissioner Monica Dajbog announced on Thursday. According to the MAI official, a high attention will be paid to ensuring the safety of the participants in the 125 large-scale public events that are to be organised on New Year's Eve, where more than 300,000 people are expected to attend. The most significant events will be organised in Bucharest, Brasov, Sibiu and Cluj. "For the New Year's Eve, we recommend citizens to take extra protection measures, especially if they are to stay in cold weather for several hours. Dress accordingly and take great care of your children. For your safety, use only pyrotechnic items for entertainment which are allowed by the law and only if you take the necessary measures not to endanger the people around you, material goods, animals or the environment," Dajboc conveyed. Furthermore, the citizens are advised to avoid excessive alcohol consumption and to pay attention to personal goods, and, if needed, call the 112 emergency number or request support from public order policemen or firefighters. AGERPRES (RO - author: Sorin Penes, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

