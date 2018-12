Romania’s Ice Hotel, fully booked for New Year’s Eve



The Hotel of Ice built near the Bâlea Lake, in Fagaras Mountains, is fully booked for New Year’s Eve, Digi24.ro reported. Most of the tourists who stayed at the hotel for Christmas came from the US and the UK. They spent the holiday at an altitude of over 2,000 meters and had dinner on (...) Romania’s Ice Hotel, fully booked for New Year’s Eve.The Hotel of Ice built near the Bâlea Lake, in Fagaras Mountains, is fully booked for New Year’s Eve, Digi24.ro reported. Most of the tourists who stayed at the hotel for Christmas came from the US and the UK. They spent the holiday at an altitude of over 2,000 meters and had dinner on (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]