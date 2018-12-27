How a Romanian shapes the future of education with a childrenâ€™s books revolution



A young Romanian helps revive quality childrenâ€™s books sales in Romania, while trying to positively influence what and how much Romaniaâ€™s children read. The Facebook group she created has helped sell over 150,000 quality childrenâ€™s books in 2018 alone. The Romanian now wants to go beyond borders (...) How a Romanian shapes the future of education with a childrenâ€™s books revolution.A young Romanian helps revive quality childrenâ€™s books sales in Romania, while trying to positively influence what and how much Romaniaâ€™s children read. The Facebook group she created has helped sell over 150,000 quality childrenâ€™s books in 2018 alone. The Romanian now wants to go beyond borders (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]