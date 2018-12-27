Positive Romania â€“ Tom de Vos, Cegeka: RO is one of the most hidden treasures when it comes to nature



As Romania celebrates 100 years since its unification this year, Romania-Insider.com aims to put the spotlight on the positive things that make the country a great place to live and work in, and visit. We have asked business leaders to share their thoughts on Romania. Belgian Tom de Vos, (...) Positive Romania â€“ Tom de Vos, Cegeka: RO is one of the most hidden treasures when it comes to nature.As Romania celebrates 100 years since its unification this year, Romania-Insider.com aims to put the spotlight on the positive things that make the country a great place to live and work in, and visit. We have asked business leaders to share their thoughts on Romania. Belgian Tom de Vos, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]