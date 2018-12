Romanian film review – A Man’s Life: Yet to Rule & Love 1. Dog



We recently covered two of the latest local premieres, A Decent Man and Moon Hotel Kabul, and this week it’s time for the other two new films touring the country: Mihaela Popescu’s În pronunțare/Yet to Rule and Florin Șerban’s Dragoste 1. Câine/Love 1. Dog. They also centre on a male protagonist who (...) Romanian film review – A Man’s Life: Yet to Rule & Love 1. Dog.We recently covered two of the latest local premieres, A Decent Man and Moon Hotel Kabul, and this week it’s time for the other two new films touring the country: Mihaela Popescu’s În pronunțare/Yet to Rule and Florin Șerban’s Dragoste 1. Câine/Love 1. Dog. They also centre on a male protagonist who (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]