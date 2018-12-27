BusinessMin Oprea: 1,401 projects submitted to Start-Up Nation 2018 app, at 12:45hrs



Over 4,000 users signed-up with the Start-Up Nation 2018 app and, at 12:45hrs, a number of 1,401 business plans had already been registered, three hours after the app was launched, Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship Minister Stefan-Radu Oprea said on Thursday. "Today at 10:00hrs, we launched the Start-Up Nation 2018 application and, at 10:02, the first user already registered on the website," Minister Oprea told a press conference. According to him, the signing-up with a user name and password represents the first step. The applicants will create an account with an e-mail that will remain valid throughout the entire programme and after receiving a confirmation, they must register their business plan. "Also, at 12:45, over 1,401 business plan projects were submitted. I personally expect the number of projects submitted to almost double, because there is confidence in the Start-Up Nation programme," the Minister added. The app will be open for 30 business days. Oprea added that the last payments for the 2017 programme will be completed on Thursday and Friday. Until Thursday, there was a number of 7,176 papers for settlement transactions. The application for signing-up with the Start-Up Nation 2018 programme opened on 27 December 2018, at 10:00hrs and the non-reimbursable financial allocation that a beneficiary can receive is worth a maximum of 200,000 lei, the Ministry for Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship (MMACA) announced. "The implementation procedure of the 2018 edition of the Start-Up Nation programme was published in the Official Journal of Romania, the last important step prior to opening the app, scheduled for 27 December 2018, at 10:00hrs. The document stipulates that for the payments made in foreign currency, the conversion is made at the exchange rate of the National Bank of Romania (BNR), valid for the day of the publication of the Order for the approval of the de minimis aid scheme in the Official Journal of Romania. For Thursday, December 20, the euro / leu exchange rate announced by the BNR stood at 4.6598," the MMACA announced. The de minimis scheme mainly aims to stimulate the set up and development of small and medium-sized enterprises and improve their economic performance, with priority in less developed economic areas where the density of SMEs is reduced compared to the European average, the creation of new jobs and the insertion on the labor market of disadvantaged people, unemployed and graduates. The non-reimbursable financial allocation, worth a maximum of 200,000 lei per beneficiary, can represent 100 percent of the value of eligible costs (including the VAT for non-payer companies) related to the project. The Start-up Nation 2018 programme is intended for companies set up after 30 January 2017 that operate in production, creative industries, services and trade. In order to qualify for the program the companies must create at least one full-time job for an indefinite period and maintain the position filled for at least two years after the completion of the project’s implementation. 