Dec 27, 2018
PNL notifies Constitutional Court on draft laws regarding loans, leasing operations, financial relations in banking.
PNL MPs notified the Constitutional Court (CCR) on the draft laws on the laws on loan contracts, leasing operations and financial relations in banking field.
In a Thursday’s press release for AGERPRES, PNL argues that the three laws are "seen as unconstitutional as a whole, because they were adopted by violating the legislative procedure, that is without consulting the Economic and Social Council and obtaining the opinion of that forum."
The quoted source states that the PNL, together with other opposition parties, has notified the Constitutional Court also about other normative acts adopted at the end of the parliamentary session, such as the Pensions Law, the Law for adopting the Government Ordinance 4/2017 on overtaxing the part-time contracts, the Law for adopting Government Ordinance 90/2018 in the justice field, the Law on combating tax evasion as proposed by a PSD MP and the Law on the cancellation of some offenses in the civil engineering field.AGERPRES(RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Maria Voican)
