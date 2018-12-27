PM Dancila intends to talk to president Iohannis on new ministers’ appointment for Transports, Regional Development
Dec 27, 2018
PM Dancila intends to talk to president Iohannis on new ministers’ appointment for Transports, Regional Development.
Prime minister Viorica Dancila on Thursday said at an informal meeting with the media that she intends to talk to president Klaus Iohannis about the replacement of the transport and regional development ministers, even on Friday, on the sidelines of the CSAT (Superior Council for Country’s Defence, ed. n.) meeting.
The premier added that she wouldn’t like for the gov’t team to suffer any changes immediately after Romania takes over the presidency of the European Union’s Council.
Moreover, the premier said she would have a talk with the National Defence minister Gabriel Les, with a view to establish the mandate for the CSAT reunion.
On 21 November, the National Executive Committee of the ruling PSD (Social Democrat Party, ed. n.) decided to nominate Lia Olguta Vasilescu for the Regional Development and Public Adsministration Ministry, and Mircea Draghici for the Transports Ministry. The decision came after the president had rejected the previous nominations for the two ministries: Ilan Laufer for Regional Development, Lia Olguta Vasilescu for Transports, on reason of being improper.
On 19 December, the Constitutional Court of Romnaia (CCR) set that a judicial conflict of constitutional nature exists between the Gov’t and the President, after the president of Romania postponed the appointment of the heads to the two ministries.
Klaus Iohannis summoned the CSAT for Friday, 29 December, at 12:00, at the Cotroceni presidential Palace. According to a release by the Presidential Administration, the CSAT reunion will address the demands by the National Defence minister Gabriel Les referring to certain positions at the head of the Romanian Army. On 19 December, Les announced he wouldn’t extend the mandate of Nicolae Ciuca at the wheel of the Defence General Staff.AGERPRES(RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)
