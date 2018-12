Continental Prepares Over EUR180M Investments in Romania in 2019



The Continental group, the largest automotive component manufacturer in Romania, is planning new investments for 2019 as its research and development and electronic component divisions are expanding. Continental Prepares Over EUR180M Investments in Romania in 2019.The Continental group, the largest automotive component manufacturer in Romania, is planning new investments for 2019 as its research and development and electronic component divisions are expanding. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]