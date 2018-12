SIF Moldova GM Buys RON220,000 Worth Of Fund's Shares



Liviu-Claudiu Doros, general manager of regional investment fund SIF Moldova (SIF2.RO), bought 184,130 SIF2 shares on December 24, 2018 at an average price of RON1.1995 per share, within a transaction worth nearly RON220,000, according to ZF calculations based on data released Thursday on the (...)