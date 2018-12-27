Romania Rejects All Bids for Dec 2022 Bonds
Dec 27, 2018
Romania Rejects All Bids for Dec 2022 Bonds.
Romania's finance ministry on Thursday rejected all bids for treasury bonds maturing in December 2022, central bank data showed.
