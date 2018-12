Meli Melo Store Chain Reaches 60 Units, Eyes Expansion Through Franchising



The Meli Melo brand, launched by a group of French entrepreneurs on the Romanian market 25 years ago, has reached a 60-store chain on four markets, namely, Romania, the Republic of Moldova, Bulgaria and Serbia.