Franchised LaDoiPasi Store Chain Hits Record High With Over 700 Units



The LaDoiPasi franchise, launched in 2012 by German group Metro Cash & Carry, reached a record high, of some 720 stores, according to ZF data. The group previously said it plans to reach 2,000 partner units until 2020.