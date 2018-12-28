CSAT to meet at 12, to discuss requests to fill in offices at Army leadership level



President Klaus Iohannis convened the meeting of the Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) on Friday, 12.00 pm, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. At the meeting they will analyze the requests of the Minister of National Defence, Gabriel Les, regarding the filling in of certain offices at the Army level of command. On December 19, the Minister of National Defence, Gabriel Les, announced that he is not going to extend the mandate of Nicolae Ciuca as Chief of the Defence Staff. "I won't prolong this mandate. The law stipulates a mandate of four years, with the possibility of extending it. As far as I found out from the archives of the Ministry of National Defence, it was a single time when the mandate of a chief of the Defence Staff was prolonged, the General Staff more precisely, as it was called back then, and we wanted to maintain the same custom. (..) I know how he did for the Romanian Army and what he can still do. (...) His mandate ends on December 31," Les told Antena 3 private television broadcast. He mentioned that the documents were sent to the Supreme Council for National Defence. The last meeting of the Supreme Council for National Defence took place on December 19. Back then the CSAT approved the draft budget for the national security field and the Army's endowment plan 2019-2028. At the same time, President Iohannis announced that a number of 1,902 Romanian soldiers will participate next year in missions and operations outside the Romanian state territory, by 127 more than in 2018. Moreover, the CSAT approved at the same meeting the Concept for setting up on Romanian territory the South-Easy Multinational Command. AGERPRES (EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

