PSD’s Dragnea: Iohannis is a puppet; there is a Pahontu-led group of people from various institutions
Dec 28, 2018
Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Liviu Dragnea said on Thursday that President Klaus Iohannis would be a "puppet" and at a same time a "beneficiary" of the parallel state and that the Protection and Guard Service (SPP) head Lucian Pahontu would be leading a group of people belonging to various institutions, with the main goal of making money and controlling the state institutions.
"I have announced several times that I hope we’ll manage to disband, destroy, break into pieces this underground system, this parallel state, this occult system. There are high chances... (...) It’s not [led by] Iohannis. Therefore Iohannis is a puppet. He is a beneficiary who is surely enjoying it and also giving orders and having requests. It is this group of people, it seems that now the most influential in the group is Pahontu, as he has past experience, when he grew up under Traian Basescu. (...) For a long time I have made the mistake to say: this is an evil, superior intelligence. Not at all. It’s just a group of people of all institutions. There is no institution not having people belonging to this parastate structure, the SPP, the SRI [Romanian Intelligence Service], the SIE [Foreign Intelligence Service], the Army Intelligence Directorate, the ANAF [National Agency for Fiscal Administration], customs, police, Border Police, 215 [unit], all ministries. They have two goals, to illegally make money, and to keep control over the state institutions, to protect these businesses, because, in the end, all these actions have one goal, that is to make loads of money," Dragnea told Antena 3 private television broadcaster.
In respect to Klaus Iohannis, Dragnea voiced his conviction that his main objective is getting a second mandate. On the other hand, the PSD leader said that Iohannis will not manage this because "he has done nothing."
Asked why he thinks the efforts to dismiss the Government through the censure motion failed, Dragnea replied that the initiators of this demarche "were not smart" and were liars. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Cristina Zaharia)
