Dragnea: For JusMin too there comes a time when appreciation no longer compensates lack of decision



Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea stated that the modifications to the Criminal Codes must be presented within a reasonable amount of time to the Prime Minister by the Minister of Justice, while mentioning that there comes a time when appreciation for someone can no longer compensate for the same person’s lack of decision. "The Criminal Codes must come into force as soon as possible. (...) We discussed this and I believe that Mrs. Minister Tudorel Toader, the Minister of Justice, within a reasonable amount of time, needs to present this modifications to the Prime Minister, in order for them to be adopted through an ordinance (emergency ordinance - editor’s note) and all this circus in which we continue to file challenges with the Constitutional Court including for mere comas, only to delay the process a little, cannot continue, since we are still talking about an important law here," specified the Social Democrat leader for Antena 3 private television broadcaster on Thursday. Dragnea also mentioned that the modifications to the Criminal Codes are political decisions agreed at the governing coalition level and they must be adopted. "I also have enough appreciation for the Minister of Justice, but - not only in his case, but in anyone’s case - there comes a moment when appreciation can no longer compensate for the lack of decision or for the sine die delay. These must be adopted, there are political decisions, we discussed this at the coalition too and these are not political decision made out of a whim, the Codes are not for me. I believe that, from what I saw, and I understood, increasingly more people understand that this story is in fact a lie, that: "Anything they want is for Dragnea to take an advantage from it," and those people in order to prolong the blockage as much as possible are saying: "We are building another file to include that and the other, all for him. Mr. Toader, make up something, you give all there is, besides me, you just leave me separately. We cannot block a country, we cannot block the reform, the system, the right to a free trial, the protection of fundamental rights at a minimum acceptable level in any democratic country of the world ... This is a major objective, this is no joke. I hope they will get that," Dragnea said. 