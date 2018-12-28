PSD’s Dragnea doesn’t rule out Tariceanu running in presidential elections



Social Democratic Party (PSD) chairman Liviu Dragnea on Thursday said he didn't rule out the alternative of a candidacy of Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu in the presidential elections, mentioning that it is important to have a common candidate of the two parties making up the ruling coalition. "I am planning, within a reasonable amount of time, Mr. Tariceanu and I plus the two parties to reach the conclusion that there must be a single candidate and after that we'll also decide who stands the most chances. I don't rule out any alternative, I don't rule out the alternative with me, the alternative with Mr. Tariceanu or anyone else. The person we find as standing more chances, because Iohannis's reign must come to an end. Five more years with Iohannis mean disaster for Romania," Dragnea told Antena 3 private television broadcaster. He mentioned that the Social Democrats' goal in the presidential elections is that the future preside be the PSD-ALDE candidate. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Cristina Zaharia)