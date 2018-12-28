|
Press Review - December 28, 2018
Dec 28, 2018
Melescanu, Ciamba: Romania's EU Council President is not instrument of internal political struggle
Bucharest, Dec 29 /Agerpres/ - Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodor Melescanu and Minister-Delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba gave a joint statement on Saturday, which shows that Romania's exercising the presidency of the EU Council does not represent an instrument of internal (...)
EC President says Romania lacks leadership skills for EU Presidency
Romania may lack the leadership skills to hold the EU Council presidency, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said in an interview with German newspaper Welt am Sonntag. He said the Romanian Government is technically well prepared for the six-month presidency but that it doesn’t (...)
FORT: Romanian transport operators prepare big protests nationwide, in Europe
Bucharest, Dec 29 /Agerpres/ - The Ministry of Transport has halted the entire road transport sector and the operators are preparing big protests in the country and in Europe, reads a Saturday's release issued by the Federation of Romanian Transport Operators (FORT) for AGERPRES. (...)
Iohannis' decree on extending mandate of Chief of Staff, published in Official Gazette
Bucharest, Dec 29 /Agerpres/ - The Official Gazette published on Saturday the decree signed by President Klaus Iohannis on extending the mandate of General Nicolae Ciuca as Chief of Defence Staff for a year.
The head of state warned on Friday, in a press release, that the delay in the (...)
Jean-Claude Juncker's visit to Bucharest, Athenaeum concert to mark Romania's takeover of EU Council's presidency
Bucharest, Dec 29 /Agerpres/ - The visit of Jean-Claude Juncker to Bucharest, alongside the College of Commissioners and a concert at the Athenaeum will mark on 10 January the taking over of the presidency of the EU Council, informs the website www.romania2019.eu, dedicated to the Romanian (...)
Delay in publishing in Official Gazette decree of extending mandate of General Staff's head, serious consequences
The decree by which the mandate of the head of the General Staff was extended was sent to the Official Gazette immediately after the reunion of the Supreme Council for Country's Defence (CSAT), and president Klaus Iohannis warns that the delay in publishing this decree "has serious (...)
Nature in Fagaraș Mountains: The stone pine in Romania
Romania-Insider.com is publishing a series of articles about wildlife in Romania, zooming in on the wild animal and plant species in the Fagaras Mountains area. This editorial series is sponsored by the Foundation Conservation Carpathia. A tree that most people know in theory (but not many know (...)
