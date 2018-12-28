Romania Private Lending Grows 0.4% on Month in November
Dec 28, 2018
Romania Private Lending Grows 0.4% on Month in November.
Romanian private lending grew 0.4% (0.6% in real terms) in November compared with October, to RON250.71 billion, central bank data showed Friday.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
