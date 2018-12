CFA: Financial Analysts’ Confidence In Romania’s Economy Slumps in November



Financial analysts' confidence in Romania's economy declined 4.1 points in November compared with October, but was 0.2 points higher than in November 2017, to 44.3 points, according to the macroeconomic confidence index measured by CFA Romania Society of Financial Analysts.