President Iohannis announces he prolonged General Ciuca’s mandate as Chief of Defence Staff



President Klaus Iohannis on Friday stated after the meeting of the Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) that he signed a decree by which he prolonged the mandate of General Nicolae Ciuca as Chief of Defence Staff, specifying at the same time that the proposal made by the Minister of Defence, Gabriel Les, was rejected. "This proposal made by the Minister of Defence does not observe the rigors of the law. As a result, the CSAT did not approve the Defence Minister’s request, a very unpleasant situation, which shows once again, as if needed, that the PSD [Social Democratic Party] is not able to handle the big problems concerning our country. So the situation is that we basically have no proposal valid for the person who will take over the position of Chief of the General Staff of the Army. General Ciuca’s mandate ends on December 31. Romania cannot remain without the head of the Army. This situation generated by PSD’s incompetence has to be solved. After the CSAT meeting, we have solved it. I made the decision and signed and sent for publication the decree extending the mandate of the Chief of the General Staff of the Army General Ciuca," Iohannis said in a press statement at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. He mentioned that Nicolae Ciuca is "a competent soldier who enjoys recognition and has the most beautiful results". "It would have been better to find this solution quicker, but I still believe that the Romanian Army needs to know who is leading it and how," the President said. On December 19, the Minister of National Defence, Gabriel Les, announced that he would not extend the mandate of Nicolae Ciuca to the Chief of Staff of the Defence. "The law provides for a four-year mandate with the possibility of prolonging this mandate. From what I saw in the archives of the Ministry of National Defence, there was the only one situation where the mandate of a former head of the Defence Staff, the Chief of the General Staff, as it was caled back then, and we wanted to maintain the same habit (...) I know how much he has done for the Romanian Army and what he can still do. (...) His mandate ends on 31 December," Les told a television channel. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author; Cristina Zaharia; editor: Adina Panaitescu) President Iohannis announces he prolonged General Ciuca’s mandate as Chief of Defence Staff.President Klaus Iohannis on Friday stated after the meeting of the Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) that he signed a decree by which he prolonged the mandate of General Nicolae Ciuca as Chief of Defence Staff, specifying at the same time that the proposal made by the Minister of Defence, Gabriel Les, was rejected. "This proposal made by the Minister of Defence does not observe the rigors of the law. As a result, the CSAT did not approve the Defence Minister’s request, a very unpleasant situation, which shows once again, as if needed, that the PSD [Social Democratic Party] is not able to handle the big problems concerning our country. So the situation is that we basically have no proposal valid for the person who will take over the position of Chief of the General Staff of the Army. General Ciuca’s mandate ends on December 31. Romania cannot remain without the head of the Army. This situation generated by PSD’s incompetence has to be solved. After the CSAT meeting, we have solved it. I made the decision and signed and sent for publication the decree extending the mandate of the Chief of the General Staff of the Army General Ciuca," Iohannis said in a press statement at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. He mentioned that Nicolae Ciuca is "a competent soldier who enjoys recognition and has the most beautiful results". "It would have been better to find this solution quicker, but I still believe that the Romanian Army needs to know who is leading it and how," the President said. On December 19, the Minister of National Defence, Gabriel Les, announced that he would not extend the mandate of Nicolae Ciuca to the Chief of Staff of the Defence. "The law provides for a four-year mandate with the possibility of prolonging this mandate. From what I saw in the archives of the Ministry of National Defence, there was the only one situation where the mandate of a former head of the Defence Staff, the Chief of the General Staff, as it was caled back then, and we wanted to maintain the same habit (...) I know how much he has done for the Romanian Army and what he can still do. (...) His mandate ends on 31 December," Les told a television channel. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author; Cristina Zaharia; editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Melescanu, Ciamba: Romania's EU Council President is not instrument of internal political struggle Bucharest, Dec 29 /Agerpres/ - Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodor Melescanu and Minister-Delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba gave a joint statement on Saturday, which shows that Romania's exercising the presidency of the EU Council does not represent an instrument of internal (...)



EC President says Romania lacks leadership skills for EU Presidency Romania may lack the leadership skills to hold the EU Council presidency, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said in an interview with German newspaper Welt am Sonntag. He said the Romanian Government is technically well prepared for the six-month presidency but that it doesn’t (...)



FORT: Romanian transport operators prepare big protests nationwide, in Europe Bucharest, Dec 29 /Agerpres/ - The Ministry of Transport has halted the entire road transport sector and the operators are preparing big protests in the country and in Europe, reads a Saturday's release issued by the Federation of Romanian Transport Operators (FORT) for AGERPRES. (...)



Iohannis' decree on extending mandate of Chief of Staff, published in Official Gazette Bucharest, Dec 29 /Agerpres/ - The Official Gazette published on Saturday the decree signed by President Klaus Iohannis on extending the mandate of General Nicolae Ciuca as Chief of Defence Staff for a year. The head of state warned on Friday, in a press release, that the delay in the (...)



Jean-Claude Juncker's visit to Bucharest, Athenaeum concert to mark Romania's takeover of EU Council's presidency Bucharest, Dec 29 /Agerpres/ - The visit of Jean-Claude Juncker to Bucharest, alongside the College of Commissioners and a concert at the Athenaeum will mark on 10 January the taking over of the presidency of the EU Council, informs the website www.romania2019.eu, dedicated to the Romanian (...)



Delay in publishing in Official Gazette decree of extending mandate of General Staff's head, serious consequences The decree by which the mandate of the head of the General Staff was extended was sent to the Official Gazette immediately after the reunion of the Supreme Council for Country's Defence (CSAT), and president Klaus Iohannis warns that the delay in publishing this decree "has serious (...)



Nature in Fagaraș Mountains: The stone pine in Romania Romania-Insider.com is publishing a series of articles about wildlife in Romania, zooming in on the wild animal and plant species in the Fagaras Mountains area. This editorial series is sponsored by the Foundation Conservation Carpathia. A tree that most people know in theory (but not many know (...)

