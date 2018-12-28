Bucharest public heating system breakdown impacts thousands of residents



Another breakdown of the Bucharest's public heating system, operated by RADET, has left 180 blocks of flats and thousands of residents without heating and hot water. It is the fourth breakdown of RADET's network in the past few weeks, Digi24 reported. Many of those left without heating or hot (...)