Romania Recovers 224 Ha of Land in Bucharest Housing US Embassy



A 224-hectare plot of land disputed in the case in which businessman Puiu Popoviciu was sentenced to seven years in prison will be repossessed by the Romanian state, the Bucharest Court of Appeals ruled Friday.