President extends mandate of current Romanian Army commander



President Klaus Iohannis has rejected the defense ministry’s proposals for a new commander of the Romanian Army and instead extended the mandate of general Nicolae Ciucă. Defense minister Gabriel Les announced last week that he would not prolong the mandate of general Nicolae Ciucă as commander of (...) President extends mandate of current Romanian Army commander.President Klaus Iohannis has rejected the defense ministry’s proposals for a new commander of the Romanian Army and instead extended the mandate of general Nicolae Ciucă. Defense minister Gabriel Les announced last week that he would not prolong the mandate of general Nicolae Ciucă as commander of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]