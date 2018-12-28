PM Dancila: Decree to lengthen Chief of Staff head’s mandate disobeys law, could trigger constitutional conflict
Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Friday said that President Klaus Iohannis has no quality to lengthen mandate of the Chief of Staff’s head, specifying that the decree announced by the president of Romania does not observe the legal conditions and triggers the premises of a constitutional judicial conflict.
"As regards the CSAT (Supreme Council for Country’s Defence, ed. n.) meeting today, according to provisions of Law 346 / 2006 on the organisation and functioning of the National Defence Ministry (MApN), the president has no quality to lengthen the mandate of the Chief of Staff. Both the nomination and the possible prolongation of the mandate is done only at the proposal of the Defence minister, with the opinion of the prime minister, and during today’s reunion the possibility of such prolongation was not addressed. Therefore, we believe that the decree announced by the president does not observe the legal conditions and creates the premises of a constitutional judicial conflict," Dancila said at the beginning of the gov’t sitting.
President Klaus Iohannis on Friday announced after the CSAT reunion that he signed a decree by which he lengthened the tenure of General Nicolae Ciuca to the wheel of the General Defence Staff, specifying that the proposal by the Defence minister Gabriel Les, was rejected.AGERPRES(RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)
