The Bucharest Court of Appeal has ruled that 224 hectares of land in Bucharest's Baneasa area, where some of Bucharest's biggest retail projects and the U.S. Embassy are located, must return to the state. The decision is not final and can be challenged, according to Digi24.ro. The land targeted (...) Romanian court rules that the land under Bucharest's biggest retail area and U.S. Embassy returns to the state.