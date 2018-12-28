Delay in publishing in Official Gazette decree of extending mandate of General Staff’s head, serious consequences



The decree by which the mandate of the head of the General Staff was extended was sent to the Official Gazette immediately after the reunion of the Supreme Council for Country’s Defence (CSAT), and president Klaus Iohannis warns that the delay in publishing this decree "has serious consequences and draws judicial liability of all persons involved", the Presidential Administration says in a press release on Friday. The source mentions that "the publishing of the decrees, documents as provided by the Constitution cannot be stalled or censored by the institutions with attributions in this procedure". "Immediately after the meeting of the Supreme Council for Country’s Defence, the Decree of the President of Romania No. 1331/2018, by which the mandate of the head of the General Defence Staff has been prolonged was sent under the conditions of the Law No. 202/1998, to the secretary general of the Chamber of Deputies, with a view to publish it in the Official Gazette of Romania. The Official Gazette of Romania is the official journal of the Romanian state wherein the documents provided by the Constitution, by the Law No. 202/1998, as well as other pieces of legislation, are published," the release reads. Moreover, "the president of Romania warns that the delay in publishing the Decree No. 1331/2018 in the Official Gazette of Romania and implicitly the hindering of this document to produce effects, have serious consequences and draw the judicial liability of all the persons involved." President Klaus Iohannis on Friday signed the decree for the extension by one year of the mandate of General Nicolae Ciuca at the helm of the General Defence Staff.AGERPRES(RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author, editor: Maria Voican) Delay in publishing in Official Gazette decree of extending mandate of General Staff’s head, serious consequences.The decree by which the mandate of the head of the General Staff was extended was sent to the Official Gazette immediately after the reunion of the Supreme Council for Country’s Defence (CSAT), and president Klaus Iohannis warns that the delay in publishing this decree "has serious consequences and draws judicial liability of all persons involved", the Presidential Administration says in a press release on Friday. The source mentions that "the publishing of the decrees, documents as provided by the Constitution cannot be stalled or censored by the institutions with attributions in this procedure". "Immediately after the meeting of the Supreme Council for Country’s Defence, the Decree of the President of Romania No. 1331/2018, by which the mandate of the head of the General Defence Staff has been prolonged was sent under the conditions of the Law No. 202/1998, to the secretary general of the Chamber of Deputies, with a view to publish it in the Official Gazette of Romania. The Official Gazette of Romania is the official journal of the Romanian state wherein the documents provided by the Constitution, by the Law No. 202/1998, as well as other pieces of legislation, are published," the release reads. Moreover, "the president of Romania warns that the delay in publishing the Decree No. 1331/2018 in the Official Gazette of Romania and implicitly the hindering of this document to produce effects, have serious consequences and draw the judicial liability of all the persons involved." President Klaus Iohannis on Friday signed the decree for the extension by one year of the mandate of General Nicolae Ciuca at the helm of the General Defence Staff.AGERPRES(RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Melescanu, Ciamba: Romania's EU Council President is not instrument of internal political struggle Bucharest, Dec 29 /Agerpres/ - Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodor Melescanu and Minister-Delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba gave a joint statement on Saturday, which shows that Romania's exercising the presidency of the EU Council does not represent an instrument of internal (...)



EC President says Romania lacks leadership skills for EU Presidency Romania may lack the leadership skills to hold the EU Council presidency, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said in an interview with German newspaper Welt am Sonntag. He said the Romanian Government is technically well prepared for the six-month presidency but that it doesn’t (...)



FORT: Romanian transport operators prepare big protests nationwide, in Europe Bucharest, Dec 29 /Agerpres/ - The Ministry of Transport has halted the entire road transport sector and the operators are preparing big protests in the country and in Europe, reads a Saturday's release issued by the Federation of Romanian Transport Operators (FORT) for AGERPRES. (...)



Iohannis' decree on extending mandate of Chief of Staff, published in Official Gazette Bucharest, Dec 29 /Agerpres/ - The Official Gazette published on Saturday the decree signed by President Klaus Iohannis on extending the mandate of General Nicolae Ciuca as Chief of Defence Staff for a year. The head of state warned on Friday, in a press release, that the delay in the (...)



Jean-Claude Juncker's visit to Bucharest, Athenaeum concert to mark Romania's takeover of EU Council's presidency Bucharest, Dec 29 /Agerpres/ - The visit of Jean-Claude Juncker to Bucharest, alongside the College of Commissioners and a concert at the Athenaeum will mark on 10 January the taking over of the presidency of the EU Council, informs the website www.romania2019.eu, dedicated to the Romanian (...)



Nature in Fagaraș Mountains: The stone pine in Romania Romania-Insider.com is publishing a series of articles about wildlife in Romania, zooming in on the wild animal and plant species in the Fagaras Mountains area. This editorial series is sponsored by the Foundation Conservation Carpathia. A tree that most people know in theory (but not many know (...)



Romanian court rules that the land under Bucharest's biggest retail area and U.S. Embassy returns to the state The Bucharest Court of Appeal has ruled that 224 hectares of land in Bucharest’s Baneasa area, where some of Bucharest’s biggest retail projects and the U.S. Embassy are located, must return to the state. The decision is not final and can be challenged, according to Digi24.ro. The land targeted (...)

