Delay in publishing in Official Gazette decree of extending mandate of General Staff’s head, serious consequences
Dec 28, 2018
The decree by which the mandate of the head of the General Staff was extended was sent to the Official Gazette immediately after the reunion of the Supreme Council for Country’s Defence (CSAT), and president Klaus Iohannis warns that the delay in publishing this decree "has serious consequences and draws judicial liability of all persons involved", the Presidential Administration says in a press release on Friday.
The source mentions that "the publishing of the decrees, documents as provided by the Constitution cannot be stalled or censored by the institutions with attributions in this procedure".
"Immediately after the meeting of the Supreme Council for Country’s Defence, the Decree of the President of Romania No. 1331/2018, by which the mandate of the head of the General Defence Staff has been prolonged was sent under the conditions of the Law No. 202/1998, to the secretary general of the Chamber of Deputies, with a view to publish it in the Official Gazette of Romania. The Official Gazette of Romania is the official journal of the Romanian state wherein the documents provided by the Constitution, by the Law No. 202/1998, as well as other pieces of legislation, are published," the release reads.
Moreover, "the president of Romania warns that the delay in publishing the Decree No. 1331/2018 in the Official Gazette of Romania and implicitly the hindering of this document to produce effects, have serious consequences and draw the judicial liability of all the persons involved."
President Klaus Iohannis on Friday signed the decree for the extension by one year of the mandate of General Nicolae Ciuca at the helm of the General Defence Staff.AGERPRES(RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author, editor: Maria Voican)
