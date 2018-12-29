Jean-Claude Juncker’s visit to Bucharest, Athenaeum concert to mark Romania’s takeover of EU Council’s presidency



Bucharest, Dec 29 /Agerpres/ - The visit of Jean-Claude Juncker to Bucharest, alongside the College of Commissioners and a concert at the Athenaeum will mark on 10 January the taking over of the presidency of the EU Council, informs the website www.romania2019.eu, dedicated to the Romanian presidency and officially launched on Friday. On 10 January, "the opening ceremony of the Romanian Presidency at the Council of the European Union will be attended by the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker and the College of Commissioners", the quoted source informs. On the evening of the same day, the Athenaeum will host the inaugural concert of the Romanian presidency at the Council of the European Union in Bucharest. "The artistic program will be provided by the Orchestra of the European Union, consisting of musicians from the 28 states of the Union, respectively by Romanian artists of international recognition, such as Adela Zaharia, Ruxandra Donose, Michael König, Sorin Coliban and" George Enescu" Philharmonic Choir," shows the website. The conductor of the concert will be Ion Marin, while the choir is coordinated by Ion Iosif Prunner. An inaugural concert of the Romanian presidency will take place in Brussels on 24 January at Bozar. The Romanian Youth Orchestra, conducted by Cristian Mandeal, then presents a repertoire including works by composers such as George Enescu, Theodor Rogalski, Grigoras Dinicu, George Grigoriu or Eugen Doga. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author/editor: Bogdan Gabaroi) Jean-Claude Juncker’s visit to Bucharest, Athenaeum concert to mark Romania’s takeover of EU Council’s presidency.Bucharest, Dec 29 /Agerpres/ - The visit of Jean-Claude Juncker to Bucharest, alongside the College of Commissioners and a concert at the Athenaeum will mark on 10 January the taking over of the presidency of the EU Council, informs the website www.romania2019.eu, dedicated to the Romanian presidency and officially launched on Friday. On 10 January, "the opening ceremony of the Romanian Presidency at the Council of the European Union will be attended by the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker and the College of Commissioners", the quoted source informs. On the evening of the same day, the Athenaeum will host the inaugural concert of the Romanian presidency at the Council of the European Union in Bucharest. "The artistic program will be provided by the Orchestra of the European Union, consisting of musicians from the 28 states of the Union, respectively by Romanian artists of international recognition, such as Adela Zaharia, Ruxandra Donose, Michael König, Sorin Coliban and" George Enescu" Philharmonic Choir," shows the website. The conductor of the concert will be Ion Marin, while the choir is coordinated by Ion Iosif Prunner. An inaugural concert of the Romanian presidency will take place in Brussels on 24 January at Bozar. The Romanian Youth Orchestra, conducted by Cristian Mandeal, then presents a repertoire including works by composers such as George Enescu, Theodor Rogalski, Grigoras Dinicu, George Grigoriu or Eugen Doga. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author/editor: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Social-democrats say Jean-Claude Juncker takes gov't for Romania's presidency The ruling PSD (Social Democrat Party, ed. n.) leaders have reacted on Saturday night to the statements made by the president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker regarding to what degree Romania is ready to take over the presidency of the EU Council, asserting that actually the (...)



Melescanu, Ciamba: Romania's EU Council President is not instrument of internal political struggle Bucharest, Dec 29 /Agerpres/ - Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodor Melescanu and Minister-Delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba gave a joint statement on Saturday, which shows that Romania's exercising the presidency of the EU Council does not represent an instrument of internal (...)



EC President says Romania lacks leadership skills for EU Presidency Romania may lack the leadership skills to hold the EU Council presidency, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said in an interview with German newspaper Welt am Sonntag. He said the Romanian Government is technically well prepared for the six-month presidency but that it doesn’t (...)



FORT: Romanian transport operators prepare big protests nationwide, in Europe Bucharest, Dec 29 /Agerpres/ - The Ministry of Transport has halted the entire road transport sector and the operators are preparing big protests in the country and in Europe, reads a Saturday's release issued by the Federation of Romanian Transport Operators (FORT) for AGERPRES. (...)



Iohannis' decree on extending mandate of Chief of Staff, published in Official Gazette Bucharest, Dec 29 /Agerpres/ - The Official Gazette published on Saturday the decree signed by President Klaus Iohannis on extending the mandate of General Nicolae Ciuca as Chief of Defence Staff for a year. The head of state warned on Friday, in a press release, that the delay in the (...)



Delay in publishing in Official Gazette decree of extending mandate of General Staff's head, serious consequences The decree by which the mandate of the head of the General Staff was extended was sent to the Official Gazette immediately after the reunion of the Supreme Council for Country's Defence (CSAT), and president Klaus Iohannis warns that the delay in publishing this decree "has serious (...)



Nature in Fagaraș Mountains: The stone pine in Romania Romania-Insider.com is publishing a series of articles about wildlife in Romania, zooming in on the wild animal and plant species in the Fagaras Mountains area. This editorial series is sponsored by the Foundation Conservation Carpathia. A tree that most people know in theory (but not many know (...)

