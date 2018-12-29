Jean-Claude Juncker’s visit to Bucharest, Athenaeum concert to mark Romania’s takeover of EU Council’s presidency
Bucharest, Dec 29 /Agerpres/ - The visit of Jean-Claude Juncker to Bucharest, alongside the College of Commissioners and a concert at the Athenaeum will mark on 10 January the taking over of the presidency of the EU Council, informs the website www.romania2019.eu, dedicated to the Romanian presidency and officially launched on Friday.
On 10 January, "the opening ceremony of the Romanian Presidency at the Council of the European Union will be attended by the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker and the College of Commissioners", the quoted source informs.
On the evening of the same day, the Athenaeum will host the inaugural concert of the Romanian presidency at the Council of the European Union in Bucharest. "The artistic program will be provided by the Orchestra of the European Union, consisting of musicians from the 28 states of the Union, respectively by Romanian artists of international recognition, such as Adela Zaharia, Ruxandra Donose, Michael König, Sorin Coliban and" George Enescu" Philharmonic Choir," shows the website. The conductor of the concert will be Ion Marin, while the choir is coordinated by Ion Iosif Prunner.
An inaugural concert of the Romanian presidency will take place in Brussels on 24 January at Bozar. The Romanian Youth Orchestra, conducted by Cristian Mandeal, then presents a repertoire including works by composers such as George Enescu, Theodor Rogalski, Grigoras Dinicu, George Grigoriu or Eugen Doga. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author/editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)
