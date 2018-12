EC President says Romania lacks leadership skills for EU Presidency



Romania may lack the leadership skills to hold the EU Council presidency, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said in an interview with German newspaper Welt am Sonntag. He said the Romanian Government is technically well prepared for the six-month presidency but that it doesn't (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]