Dec 29, 2018
Iohannis’ decree on extending mandate of Chief of Staff, published in Official Gazette.
Bucharest, Dec 29 /Agerpres/ - The Official Gazette published on Saturday the decree signed by President Klaus Iohannis on extending the mandate of General Nicolae Ciuca as Chief of Defence Staff for a year.
The head of state warned on Friday, in a press release, that the delay in the publication of this decree "has serious consequences and draws the legal responsibility of all the people involved."
"Immediately after the meeting of the Supreme Council for Country’s Defence (CSAT), the Decree of the President of Romania no. 1331/2018, which extended the mandate of the Chief of the Defense Staff, was transmitted, under Law no. 202/1998, to the Secretary General of the Chamber of Deputies, for publication in the Official Gazette of Romania. The Official Gazette of Romania is the official publication of the Romanian state, which publishes the documents provided by the Constitution, by Law no. 202/1998, as well as by other normative acts," the release of the Presidential Administration stated.
At the end of the CSAT meeting on Friday, President Iohannis declared that he had signed the decree extending the mandate of General Nicolae Ciuca as Chief of Staff, adding that the proposal made by Defence Minister Gabriel Les was not approved.
"This proposal made by the minister of defence does not observe the rigors of the law. As a result, the CSAT did not approve the defence minister’s request, a very unpleasant situation, which shows once again, if needed, that the PSD is not capable to handle the country’s big problems. In this situation we have practically no valid proposal for the person who will take over the position of Chief of Staff of the Army. So, there is no proposal for the Chief of the Army. General Ciuca’s term ends on 31 December. Romania cannot remain without the head of the Army. This situation generated by the PSD incompetence has to be resolved. After the CSAT meeting, we have solved it. I have made the decision, signed and sent for publication the decree extending the mandate of Army chief for General Ciuca," said Iohannis.
He underscored that General Nicolae Ciuca is "a recognized, competent soldier with the most beautiful results". "It would have been better if this issue had found its solution faster, but I still believe that the Romanian Army needs to know who and how is commanding it," the president said.
The minister of defence stated that his proposal for the Chief of Staff was General Dumitru Scarlat, representing Romania at NATO and the European Union. According to Les, the head of state allegedly told him in the CSAT meeting that he does not want "to move people around, that they are good where they are".
"My proposals were rejected. He did not have arguments, only said they were not legal without saying why they are not legal. (...) The law says the extension proposal is also made by the minister of defence," added Les. AGERPRES (RO - author: Sorin Penes, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author/editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)
