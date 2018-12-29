Melescanu, Ciamba: Romania’s EU Council President is not instrument of internal political struggle



Bucharest, Dec 29 /Agerpres/ - Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodor Melescanu and Minister-Delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba gave a joint statement on Saturday, which shows that Romania’s exercising the presidency of the EU Council does not represent an instrument of internal political struggle, but a major country and European project. "Following the recent media reports on the Presidency of Romania at the Council of the European Union, we reiterate our constant support for the development and consolidation of the European project. The institutional efforts involved in this respect during the Romanian Presidency at the EU Council have been and are oriented towards this common goal, both from the perspective of the foreign political vision as well from technical viewpoint. The management of the Romanian Presidency at the Council of the EU is fully assumed by the Romanian Government, the national institution having attributions in this respect. Stimulating the solidarity and cohesion of the European Union is a continual process, a coordinated effort of all the relevant actors in this context at a European level. Romania believes in solidarity and we believe that we all want a stronger Europe," reads a press release issued by the Foreign Ministry (MAE) on Saturday for AGERPRES. The two ministers argue that the Government of Romania has made and continues to make every effort to carry out under the best conditions the mandate of the Romanian Presidency at the EU Council. "We understand the responsibility we have in exercising such a mandate as well as the challenges to which the European Union must respond in this important moment of its evolution. Thus, through the direct involvement of the Prime Minister of Romania, the entire government apparatus has carried out an intense process of training on all components, both those related to the substance of the files, working agendas, meeting calendars, and logistical training. Romania is prepared from all points of view to accomplish this goal through a joint effort at the institutional level and the level of the society as a whole, a fact acknowledged by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in clear and unequivocal terms at the Brussels meeting with representatives of the Romanian Executive," Melescanu and Ciamba state. The Romanian officials point out that at the level of the Government, the presidency of the Council of the European Union is considered a strategic project that must be supported regardless of the internal political debates, and the preparation of this project implied a collective institutional effort at the level of the Government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. "Romania’s Prime Minister Viorica Dancila presented the priorities of the Romanian Presidency in front of the joint chambers of Parliament on 12 December, so there is evidence that Romania has the legitimacy of the legislature to fulfill this mandate. The Romanian Government is ready for the Presidency’s management and confirmed its willingness for cooperation internally with all national institutions, without exporting abroad the internal political divergences. The Government of Romania considers that the issue of the exercise of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union by Romania must not be used politically, in order to make sure that through a common commitment we can brings a real contribution to the European project over the next six months. Ministers Teodor Melescanu and George Ciamba have reinforced that this project is not an instrument of internal political struggle but a major country and European project", the quoted source also informs. Melescanu and Ciamba argue that the exercise of the Presidency of the Council of the EU represents a paradigm shift for each member state holding this mandate and that, in essence, this role entails conducting the work of the Council of the European Union from the position of an impartial mediator. "Romania understands perfectly this role as an impartial mediator as well as the complex context in which it will exercise its mandate, the current stage of the works and has set a realistic level of ambition in achieving concrete results in the advancement of the European agenda during the mandate. The main objectives in this regard refer to the current process of reflection on the future of the Union, the process of Great Britain’s exiting the European Union and clarifying the future relationship between the European Union and this partner, the ending of the European Parliament and the European Commission’s mandate and the move towards a new legislative cycle as a result of the European elections, the negotiations on the future Financial Framework of the Union post-2020. In the context of the challenges facing the European Union today, as Romania has confirmed in its dialogue with the European institutional bodies and its foreign partners, the Presidency of the EU Council will aim to contribute to ensuring European convergence and cohesion for lasting and fair development for all citizens and member states.’ the Romanian dignitaries point out. They say that Romania’s actions subscribe to the principle of solidarity, having the common goal of contributing to the development of a united and powerful Europe through a sustained effort. "Strengthening a safer Europe through a plus adding cohesion between member states is therefore the starting point for implementing the necessary policies to manage new security challenges and continue to strengthen the EU’s global role," the MAE release also reads. 