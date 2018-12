Year in review: How Romania has changed in 2018



The year that Romania celebrated the 100th anniversary since the 1918 Union saw continued protests over the ruling coalition's plan to bring changes to the justice laws. Romanians were called to vote in a referendum aiming to change the definition of the family in the Constitution and a mammoth (...) Year in review: How Romania has changed in 2018.