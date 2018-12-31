Insolvencies in Romania Down 6.5% in Jan-Nov
Dec 31, 2018
Insolvencies in Romania Down 6.5% in Jan-Nov.
Around 7,700 companies went insolvent in Romania in the January-November period, 6.5% fewer than in the same period last year, Trade Registry data showed Monday.
