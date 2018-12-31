PM Dancila in New Year message: I assure you we continue to make right decisions for Romania
Bucharest, Dec 31 /Agerpres/ - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila sent, on Monday, a New Year’s message in which she said that in 2019 as well, the governmental team will continue to make "the right decisions for Romania", mentioning that the purpose of the Executive is a "clear one - a sustainable economic growth and major investments to bring a better standard of living for as many citizens as possible, but also a dignified and proud Romania."
"2018 was an important year for the Romanian nation, we celebrated together the Great Union Centennial, an opportunity to reconfirm our attachment towards the values and traditions that make us unique in the world and to which we relate for the future. We look with trust on the new year and the satisfaction that the measures we took brought a better life for Romanians. The incomes of pensioners and employees consistently grew, and the economy produced over 100,000 new jobs. We put social solidarity at the center of governmental policies and at the same time we were concerned with stimulating investments in strategic domains by creating the necessary legislative framework. Together with the ministers of the Cabinet and together with the chairmen of the PSD-ALDE alliance, the colleagues from the two parties that support this government, we have managed to honor the commitments for which we received the trust of millions of citizens. We still have much to do and I assure you that we will continue to make the right decisions for Romania. Our purpose is a clear one - a sustainable economic growth and major investments to bring a better standard of living for as many citizens as possible, but also a dignified and proud Romania," Viorica Dancila stated in her New Year’s mesage.
She emphasized that Romania is ready for the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, a mandate that will be taken over by our country starting January 1.
"Dear Romanians, tomorrow we take over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union for the next six months. It is a country project that must unite us - state institutions, political forces and civil society, all Romanians wherever they may be. I assure you we are ready to have a successful mandate so that dignified Romania rises and retakes its place and importance in Europe and the world. I wish you all quiet, health and abundance in the new year. Many happy returns Romanians, wherever you may be!," the Prime Minister concluded. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea)
