President Iohannis in New Year’s message: Let’s prove Romania is involved, seriously, in consolidating European project



Bucharest, Dec 31 /Agerpres/ - President Klaus Iohannis sent on Monday a message on the occasion of the New Year, in which he urges Romania to capitalize on the opportunity of holding the Presidency of the Council of the EU from January 1, 2019 in order to prove that "Romania is involved, seriously, in consolidating the European project." "We are at the end of a year with a profound significance for Romania - the year of the Great Union Centennial. We are opening a new page of our nation’s history and it is our responsibility to leave to future generations a powerful democracy and a developed country. Let us build, thus, together, the next century of existence of Romania with more courage, civic involvement and firm attachment towards the values of the rule of law. 2019 is the year in which our country will hold, for the first time, the presidency of the Council of the European Union. Let us capitalize this opportunity and prove that Romania is involved, seriously, in consolidating the European project," Iohannis said. On January 1, 2019, 12 years after the accession to the European Union on January 1, 2007, Romania takes over the semestrial rotational presidency of the Council of the European Union, which it will hold until June 30. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea) President Iohannis in New Year’s message: Let’s prove Romania is involved, seriously, in consolidating European project.Bucharest, Dec 31 /Agerpres/ - President Klaus Iohannis sent on Monday a message on the occasion of the New Year, in which he urges Romania to capitalize on the opportunity of holding the Presidency of the Council of the EU from January 1, 2019 in order to prove that "Romania is involved, seriously, in consolidating the European project." "We are at the end of a year with a profound significance for Romania - the year of the Great Union Centennial. We are opening a new page of our nation’s history and it is our responsibility to leave to future generations a powerful democracy and a developed country. Let us build, thus, together, the next century of existence of Romania with more courage, civic involvement and firm attachment towards the values of the rule of law. 2019 is the year in which our country will hold, for the first time, the presidency of the Council of the European Union. Let us capitalize this opportunity and prove that Romania is involved, seriously, in consolidating the European project," Iohannis said. On January 1, 2019, 12 years after the accession to the European Union on January 1, 2007, Romania takes over the semestrial rotational presidency of the Council of the European Union, which it will hold until June 30. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea) [Read the article in Agerpres]