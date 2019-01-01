 
Romaniapress.com

January 1, 2019

#Romania2019.eu/ Romania - first mandate at EU Council Presidency
Jan 1, 2019

#Romania2019.eu/ Romania - first mandate at EU Council Presidency.
Bucharest, Jan 1 /Agerpres/ - Romania holds the mandate of President of the Council of the European Union for the next six months. For the first time since joining the EU on January 1, 2007, Romania has taken over the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union. In order to mark this moment, on the building of the Romanian Government, the flags of Romania and the UE have been projected since Monday evening, 19:00, as well as the official logo of the rotating presidency. The motto of the Romanian Presidency at the EU Council is "Cohesion, a common European value." The opening ceremony of Romania’s presidency at the EU Council is scheduled for January 10, when the College of Commissioners and European Commission President Jean-Claude Junker will be in Bucharest. "2019 is the year when our country will hold, for the first time, the presidency of the EU Council. Let us capitalize on this opportunity and prove that Romania is involved seriously in building the European project," President Klaus Iohannis said in the New Year message, just one day before our country begins its mandate. "It is a country project that must unite us - state institutions, political forces and civil society, all Romanians, wherever they are. I assure you we are prepared to have a successful mandate for the dignified Romania to rise and regain its place and importance in Europe and in the world," Prime Minister Viorica Dancila also pointed out in a message issued on the occasion of the New Year. On June 30, Romania will hand over to Finland the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union. AGERPRES (RO: author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Mirela Barbulescu; EN - author/editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

#Romania2019.eu/Ana Birchall: We want to take further ideals of great European family Bucharest, Jan 1 /Agerpres/ - Romania wants to take further the ideals of the great European family, with the moment of taking over the presidency of the Council of the European Union being a historical one, Deputy Prime Minister Ana Birchall says in a Facebook message. "Twelve years ago, (...)

#Romania2019.eu/ Dancila: EU Council Presidency will be moment of maximum visibility for our whole society Bucharest, Jan 1 /Agerpres/ - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila expresses her confidence that state institutions, political forces and civil society will coagulate their forces and will constructively participate for a successful mandate of Romania at the presidency of the Council of the European (...)

President Iohannis in New Year's message: Let's prove Romania is involved, seriously, in consolidating European project Bucharest, Dec 31 /Agerpres/ - President Klaus Iohannis sent on Monday a message on the occasion of the New Year, in which he urges Romania to capitalize on the opportunity of holding the Presidency of the Council of the EU from January 1, 2019 in order to prove that "Romania is involved, (...)

PM Dancila in New Year message: I assure you we continue to make right decisions for Romania Bucharest, Dec 31 /Agerpres/ - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila sent, on Monday, a New Year&#39;s message in which she said that in 2019 as well, the governmental team will continue to make "the right decisions for Romania", mentioning that the purpose of the Executive is a (...)

Insolvencies in Romania Down 6.5% in Jan-Nov Around 7,700 companies went insolvent in Romania in the January-November period, 6.5% fewer than in the same period last year, Trade Registry data showed Monday.

PM Dancila: I told President it's important to have full government on January 1 Bucharest, Dec 31 /Agerpres/ - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated, on Sunday, that she had a discussion with President Klaus Iohannis in which she told him that it is important to have the government at full capacity on January 1, when Romania takes over the Presidency of the Council of the (...)

Russia Embassy sparks Romanian diplomatic reaction with comments about alleged smear campaign against Soviet bandit and rapist soldiers ​Romania&#39;s Foreign Ministry reacted with "regrets" on Sunday to a statement published this weekend by the Russian Embassy to Bucharest, in which it claimed there was a campaign to smear the Red Army by labeling Russian soldiers during WWII as "bandits and rapists" (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |