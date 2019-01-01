#Romania2019.eu/ Romania - first mandate at EU Council Presidency



Bucharest, Jan 1 /Agerpres/ - Romania holds the mandate of President of the Council of the European Union for the next six months. For the first time since joining the EU on January 1, 2007, Romania has taken over the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union. In order to mark this moment, on the building of the Romanian Government, the flags of Romania and the UE have been projected since Monday evening, 19:00, as well as the official logo of the rotating presidency. The motto of the Romanian Presidency at the EU Council is "Cohesion, a common European value." The opening ceremony of Romania's presidency at the EU Council is scheduled for January 10, when the College of Commissioners and European Commission President Jean-Claude Junker will be in Bucharest. "2019 is the year when our country will hold, for the first time, the presidency of the EU Council. Let us capitalize on this opportunity and prove that Romania is involved seriously in building the European project," President Klaus Iohannis said in the New Year message, just one day before our country begins its mandate. "It is a country project that must unite us - state institutions, political forces and civil society, all Romanians, wherever they are. I assure you we are prepared to have a successful mandate for the dignified Romania to rise and regain its place and importance in Europe and in the world," Prime Minister Viorica Dancila also pointed out in a message issued on the occasion of the New Year. On June 30, Romania will hand over to Finland the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union. AGERPRES (RO: author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Mirela Barbulescu; EN - author/editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)