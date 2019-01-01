#Romania2019.eu/ Dancila: EU Council Presidency will be moment of maximum visibility for our whole society



Bucharest, Jan 1 /Agerpres/ - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila expresses her confidence that state institutions, political forces and civil society will coagulate their forces and will constructively participate for a successful mandate of Romania at the presidency of the Council of the European Union, saying it will be a moment of maximum visibility not only at the institutional and political level but for the whole society. "Dear Romanians, 2018 was the year of centennial Romania, 2019 will be the year of European Romania, the promoter of cohesion among the member states. It is essential that at this symbolic moment for the European destiny of our country to prove trust, force and wisdom. As of today, we will take over the presidency of the Council of the European Union for a period of six months. Romania will have the chance but also the responsibility to demonstrate and capitalize on its European potential and its European valences in the effort to strengthen what constitutes European construction, a union of citizens, liberties and our conjugated capacities," Viorica Dancila said on Tuesday in a video message sent to AGERPRES on the occasion of Romania’s taking over the presidency of the Council of the European Union. In her opinion, the role of EU Council presidency implies the impartial and professional management of the topics on the agenda. "From the simplest to the most complex, these topics have implications in our everyday lives and will contribute to the evolution of European society. We are talking about defining the European Union’s post-2020 budget, the functioning of the European single market and the competitiveness of the European industry to boost the digitization of European industry and the evolution of artificial intelligence, social rights, the internal security agenda, the fight against terrorism, the management of migratory challenges and the future of the EU. A difficult and honorable task that we have thoroughly prepared at the level of the Government. It is a country project that must unite us around a common goal and for the benefit of Romanians," the prime minister said. Viorica Dancila considers that the presidency of Romania at the Council of the European Union will be a moment of maximum visibility not only at the institutional and political level but for the whole society. "I am a person of dialogue and consensus, I have confidence that together state institutions, political forces and civil society we will coagulate our forces and we will constructively participate for a successful mandate of Romania. It will be a moment of maximum visibility not only at the level institutional and political, but for our entire society. We have the opportunity to be seen actively contributing to European decision-making and showing a correct image about Romania. In addition, the value of the Romanians in this great European family consists also in the dynamic and profound pro-European spirit, an approach that Europe needs at this time marked by uncertainties but of particular importance to our common future. It is an opportunity to show both the cultural and intellectual wealth of Romania, of Romanians and the way we all understand to live and develop in a European Union of diversity," the prime minister pointed out. Dancila expressed her confidence that Romania will contribute to keeping the unity, cohesion and solidarity as fundamental elements at European level. "The motto of our presidency will be ‘Cohesion - a common European value.’ The European Union can progress in the spirit of the founding ideas of the European project only by keeping cohesion and overcoming the gaps between the member states in all their forms of manifestation. That is the tone in which we want to sustain the intense pace of the works of the EU Council. Our goal is at the handover of the mandate to be reconfirmed as a strong voice, a serious partner that leaves a solid basis for defining the next chapter of the European construction," said Viorica Dancila. The prime minister urged Romanians to be united. "With these thoughts, I invite you to start with confidence the New Year, aware of this responsibility and opportunity. Dear Romanian and European citizens, let us be united and enjoy together everything our EU membership means. Happy New Year to all!" concluded Viorica Dancila. Romania is holding the mandate of president of the Council of the European Union for the next six months. For the first time since joining the EU on January 1, 2007, Romania has taken over the rotating presidency of the Council of the Union. 