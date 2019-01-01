 
January 1, 2019

Bucharest, Jan 1 /Agerpres/ - Romania wants to take further the ideals of the great European family, with the moment of taking over the presidency of the Council of the European Union being a historical one, Deputy Prime Minister Ana Birchall says in a Facebook message. "Twelve years ago, we were living a historical moment for our country: Romania’s accession to the European Union on 1 January 2007 represented the fulfillment of the most important national objective in the last 25 years, together with the accession to NATO, and one of the most important successes of the Romanian diplomacy. Today, when Romania officially takes over the rotating Presidency of the EU Council, we want to take further the ideals of the great European family, to promote our attachment to European values, to increase and strengthen the level of trust in the European project, capitalizing at the same time on all the opportunities related to our EU membership. Romania’s exercising for the first time the Presidency of the EU Council is the opportunity to prove once again that our country is a loyal pro-European partner, a constant promoter of unity, solidarity and cohesion at European level, and let us show how much Romanians and Romania can do for the European Union!", said Ana Birchall. Romania holds the mandate of the President of the EU Council for the next six months. For the first time since joining the EU on January 1, 2007, Romania has taken over the rotating presidency of the Council of the Union. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Catalina Matei; EN - author/editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)

