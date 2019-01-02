Romania’s final energy consumption to go up annually approx 2.4pct by 2022



Romania's final energy consumption will increase between 2019 and 2022, with annual jumps of approximately 2.4 percent, the Energy Balance Forecast published in December by the National Commission for Strategy and Prognosis (CNSP) showed. Thus, in 2019, Romania's total energy consumption is estimated at 24.06 million tonnes of oil equivalent (toe), up 2.4 percent year-on-year. In 2020, the indicator will register an increase of 2.5 percent up to 24.66 million toe. In 2021 and 2022, the energy consumption will be 2.4 percent higher and will reach to 25.25 million toe, 25.85 million toe, respectively. According to the quoted source, the household consumption will slightly increase by at least 0.5 percent in 2019 and by 0.3 percent in 2020, and by 2022 it will increase by only 0.1 percent. Instead, the demand in the economy will increase by 3.3 percent this year compared to last year, by 3.5 percent in 2020 and then, by 3.4 percent by 2022. Energy resources will experience slight annual increases of 0.3 percent in 2019, 0.5 percent in 2020, 0.6 percent in 2021 and 0.7 percent in 2022, respectively. According to the CNSP forecast, the energy resources are estimated at 43.53 million toe this year, 43.75 million toe in 2020, 44.015 million toe in 2021 and 44.310 million toe in 2022. Out of the primary energy resources, the highest increase is recorded in natural gas, which will record an advance of 2.5 percent this year compared to 2018 and between 4 percent and 5.2 percent in the next years, by 2022, respectively. Slight increases will be recorded in hydro, wind and photovoltaic energy only in 2019 and 2020, by 0.4 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively, after which, declines by 0.2 percent will be recorded by 2022. And the production of crude oil will decline over the next three years, by 0.6 percent this year compared to 2018, by 0.3 percent in 2020 and by 0.1 percent in 2021, and by 2022 it will stagnate. Between 2019 and 2022, the production of coal and that of nuclear power will stagnate. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mariana Nica; EN - editor: Rodica State)

