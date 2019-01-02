#Romania2019.eu/Commissioner Cretu is glad to see that cohesion policy is a priority for Romanian Presidency of EU Council



European Commissioner for Regional Policy Corina Cretu welcomed on Tuesday the fact that the cohesion policy represents a priority for the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union, adding that this thing "proves the clear impact that this policy of solidarity had over the past years in Romania, contributing essentially to improving the Romanians’ lives." "For the first time since joining the European Union, Romania holds today [Tuesday] the Presidency of the EU Council. Our country is part of the trio of rotating presidencies of the EU Council, next to Finland and Croatia," Commissioner Cretu wrote on Facebook. "This six-month mandate take place in a moment full of challenges, which represents an additional reason for Romania to use all the opportunities to advance in the negotiation of priority files, including in respect to the cohesion policy for 2021-2027 period," she added. "As European Commissioner for Regional Policy, I’m glad to see that this cohesion policy represents a priority for the Romanian Presidency, which will also be carried out under the motto ’Cohesion, a common European value,’" Corina Cretu wrote, adding that this thing "proves the clear impact which this policy of solidarity had over the past years in Romania, contributing essentially to improving Romanians’ lives." "Just as before, both I personally and the European Commission are ready to support the Romanian authorities with all that we can in view of having a successful Presidency, that will contribute to the strengthening of the European project and to the drawing-up of a better future of the European Union" she added, concluding her message by wishing Romania ’much success.’ Between 1 January and 30 June, Romania will exercise, for the first time, the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union on the background of a European agenda marked by political developments and files with a decisive impact on the future of the community block, including the withdrawal of the UK from the European Union, the negotiation of the future European budget or the elections to the European Parliament in May. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Ionut Mares; EN - editor: Rodica State) #Romania2019.eu/Commissioner Cretu is glad to see that cohesion policy is a priority for Romanian Presidency of EU Council.European Commissioner for Regional Policy Corina Cretu welcomed on Tuesday the fact that the cohesion policy represents a priority for the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union, adding that this thing "proves the clear impact that this policy of solidarity had over the past years in Romania, contributing essentially to improving the Romanians’ lives." "For the first time since joining the European Union, Romania holds today [Tuesday] the Presidency of the EU Council. Our country is part of the trio of rotating presidencies of the EU Council, next to Finland and Croatia," Commissioner Cretu wrote on Facebook. "This six-month mandate take place in a moment full of challenges, which represents an additional reason for Romania to use all the opportunities to advance in the negotiation of priority files, including in respect to the cohesion policy for 2021-2027 period," she added. "As European Commissioner for Regional Policy, I’m glad to see that this cohesion policy represents a priority for the Romanian Presidency, which will also be carried out under the motto ’Cohesion, a common European value,’" Corina Cretu wrote, adding that this thing "proves the clear impact which this policy of solidarity had over the past years in Romania, contributing essentially to improving Romanians’ lives." "Just as before, both I personally and the European Commission are ready to support the Romanian authorities with all that we can in view of having a successful Presidency, that will contribute to the strengthening of the European project and to the drawing-up of a better future of the European Union" she added, concluding her message by wishing Romania ’much success.’ Between 1 January and 30 June, Romania will exercise, for the first time, the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union on the background of a European agenda marked by political developments and files with a decisive impact on the future of the community block, including the withdrawal of the UK from the European Union, the negotiation of the future European budget or the elections to the European Parliament in May. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Ionut Mares; EN - editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania: The Corvette War (3). The decision is postponed. The French Naval Group likely to lose By Constantin Radut According to close sources, the decision to designate the builder of the 4 Corvettes for the Romanian Naval Forces will not be taken in January. With the acquisition of the four new ships, it is also planned to modernize the two Type 22 frigates from the Romanian Naval (...)



Romania's economy in 2018: growth slows down amid rising imbalances Romania’s economic growth remained robust in 2018 but decelerated from the record level reached in 2017 as the effect of the tax breaks and wage increases began to fade. The financial sector continued to thrive and banks recorded record profits in the first nine months. Meanwhile, the Government (...)



Romania's Niculescu qualifies for Shenzhen Open women's quarter-finals Romanian tennis player Monica Niculescu qualified on Wednesday for the quarter-finals of the WTA tournament in Shenzhen, China (Shenzhen Open), with prizes worth 750,000 US dollars, after defeating Kristyna Pliskova (the Czech Republic), with a score of 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4. Niculescu (aged 31, (...)



Romania's final energy consumption to go up annually approx 2.4pct by 2022 Romania's final energy consumption will increase between 2019 and 2022, with annual jumps of approximately 2.4 percent, the Energy Balance Forecast published in December by the National Commission for Strategy and Prognosis (CNSP) showed. Thus, in 2019, Romania's total energy (...)



Insolvencies down 6.5pct, Jan.-Nov. 2018 Insolvencies of trading companies and self-employed persons declined by 6.54 percent between 1 January and 30 November 2018 to 7,716, compared to the similar period of 2017, shows data published on the website of the National Trade Register Office (ONRC). Bucharest tops the list with most (...)



#Romania2019.eu/Ana Birchall: We want to take further ideals of great European family Bucharest, Jan 1 /Agerpres/ - Romania wants to take further the ideals of the great European family, with the moment of taking over the presidency of the Council of the European Union being a historical one, Deputy Prime Minister Ana Birchall says in a Facebook message. "Twelve years ago, (...)



#Romania2019.eu/ Dancila: EU Council Presidency will be moment of maximum visibility for our whole society Bucharest, Jan 1 /Agerpres/ - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila expresses her confidence that state institutions, political forces and civil society will coagulate their forces and will constructively participate for a successful mandate of Romania at the presidency of the Council of the European (...)

