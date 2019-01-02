#Romania2019.eu/Commissioner Cretu is glad to see that cohesion policy is a priority for Romanian Presidency of EU Council
European Commissioner for Regional Policy Corina Cretu welcomed on Tuesday the fact that the cohesion policy represents a priority for the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union, adding that this thing "proves the clear impact that this policy of solidarity had over the past years in Romania, contributing essentially to improving the Romanians’ lives."
"For the first time since joining the European Union, Romania holds today [Tuesday] the Presidency of the EU Council. Our country is part of the trio of rotating presidencies of the EU Council, next to Finland and Croatia," Commissioner Cretu wrote on Facebook.
"This six-month mandate take place in a moment full of challenges, which represents an additional reason for Romania to use all the opportunities to advance in the negotiation of priority files, including in respect to the cohesion policy for 2021-2027 period," she added.
"As European Commissioner for Regional Policy, I’m glad to see that this cohesion policy represents a priority for the Romanian Presidency, which will also be carried out under the motto ’Cohesion, a common European value,’" Corina Cretu wrote, adding that this thing "proves the clear impact which this policy of solidarity had over the past years in Romania, contributing essentially to improving Romanians’ lives."
"Just as before, both I personally and the European Commission are ready to support the Romanian authorities with all that we can in view of having a successful Presidency, that will contribute to the strengthening of the European project and to the drawing-up of a better future of the European Union" she added, concluding her message by wishing Romania ’much success.’
Between 1 January and 30 June, Romania will exercise, for the first time, the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union on the background of a European agenda marked by political developments and files with a decisive impact on the future of the community block, including the withdrawal of the UK from the European Union, the negotiation of the future European budget or the elections to the European Parliament in May. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Ionut Mares; EN - editor: Rodica State)
