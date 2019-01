Romania’s economy in 2018: growth slows down amid rising imbalances



Romania’s economic growth remained robust in 2018 but decelerated from the record level reached in 2017 as the effect of the tax breaks and wage increases began to fade. The financial sector continued to thrive and banks recorded record profits in the first nine months. Meanwhile, the Government (...) Romania’s economy in 2018: growth slows down amid rising imbalances.Romania’s economic growth remained robust in 2018 but decelerated from the record level reached in 2017 as the effect of the tax breaks and wage increases began to fade. The financial sector continued to thrive and banks recorded record profits in the first nine months. Meanwhile, the Government (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]