Romania: The Corvette War (3). The decision is postponed. The French Naval Group likely to lose



By Constantin Radut According to close sources, the decision to designate the builder of the 4 Corvettes for the Romanian Naval Forces will not be taken in January. With the acquisition of the four new ships, it is also planned to modernize the two Type 22 frigates from the Romanian Naval (...) [Read the article in The Romanian Business Journal]