Romanian fined for swearing on Facebook



A Romanian man from the city of Braila will have to pay a fine of RON 1,000 (some EUR 215) after swearing several people on Facebook, local judges have decided. The Police sanctioned the man after he posted several inappropriate comments on the social network in May last year. The man (...) Romanian fined for swearing on Facebook.A Romanian man from the city of Braila will have to pay a fine of RON 1,000 (some EUR 215) after swearing several people on Facebook, local judges have decided. The Police sanctioned the man after he posted several inappropriate comments on the social network in May last year. The man (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]