Weekend calendar: Opera performances, exhibitions, movie openings



Events: Aida – January 5, at the Bucharest Opera House. Tickets here. The Nutcracker – January 6, at the Bucharest Opera House. Tickets here. Ferestroika- Experience Communism – ongoing, ends February 23. An exhibition displaying the apartment life of a real Romanian family from the 80s. Further (...) Weekend calendar: Opera performances, exhibitions, movie openings.Events: Aida – January 5, at the Bucharest Opera House. Tickets here. The Nutcracker – January 6, at the Bucharest Opera House. Tickets here. Ferestroika- Experience Communism – ongoing, ends February 23. An exhibition displaying the apartment life of a real Romanian family from the 80s. Further (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]