Considering the electoral pool of the Social Democrat Party (PSD, major at rule, ed. n.) a social-democratic candidate in the presidential election will have all the chances not only to get to the second round, but even win, on Wednesday night told the private TV broadcaster Antena3 the Education Minister Ecaterina Andronescu. She added that if understanding existed in the PSD - ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats, minor at rule, ed. n.) alliance to produce a common candidate, then the odds will get bigger. On the other hand, Minister Andronescu emphasised that the PSD electorate has proved in the previous presidential elections that it backs its own candidate. She added that so far one can only talk about possible scenarios, ahead of a decision to be made between the PSD and the ALDE regarding the presidential election. The PSD chairman Liviu Dragnea on 27 December was saying that he didn't reject a priori the variant of a candidacy of the ALDE leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu for the presidential election, adding that it is important for the future president to be a common candidate of the two ruling coalition's parties. "I do not reject any variant, nor with me, neither with Mr. Tariceanu (as presidential candidates, ed. n.), nor with anybody else. The one who we'll find out to have the biggest chances, because the reign of Iohannis must cease. Another five years with Iohannis means a disaster for Romania," Dragnea told the same private television Antena 3.AGERPRES(RO - author: Marius Fratila, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)

