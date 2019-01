Granddaughter of Queen Marie of Romania passes away



Archduchess Elisabeth Sandhofer, one of the owners of Bran Castle, in central Romania, passed away at age 76. She died "after a long and hard suffering." Born in 1942, Sandhofer was the daughter of Princess Ileana, who was the youngest daughter of King Ferdinand I and of Queen Marie of Romania. (...)