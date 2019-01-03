Media: Fuels, cigarettes and electricity, more expensive in Romania starting January 1



The fuels, cigarettes, alcoholic beverages, and electricity got more expensive in Romania starting January 1 due to higher excise taxes, according to calculations made by local publication Profit.ro. As of January 1, the excise duty on gasoline increased by 3.15%, from RON 1,976/1,000 liters to (...) Media: Fuels, cigarettes and electricity, more expensive in Romania starting January 1.The fuels, cigarettes, alcoholic beverages, and electricity got more expensive in Romania starting January 1 due to higher excise taxes, according to calculations made by local publication Profit.ro. As of January 1, the excise duty on gasoline increased by 3.15%, from RON 1,976/1,000 liters to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]